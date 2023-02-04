Skip to main content
Buffalo 85, W. Michigan 76

Adams 1-5 0-2 2, Hardnett 9-14 6-9 27, Jack 5-7 0-0 10, Blocker 0-1 0-0 0, C.Jones 10-21 5-6 30, Foster 3-8 6-8 12, Powell 0-0 2-2 2, Smith 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 29-58 19-28 85.

W. MICHIGAN (6-17)

Hastings 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 5-7 1-1 11, Hannah 2-6 2-2 6, Monegro 1-3 1-4 3, Norman 6-20 3-3 19, Maddox 8-15 2-4 21, Simms 3-5 2-2 10, Hubbard 1-3 0-0 3, Lobsinger 1-1 0-0 3, Stefanski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-16 76.

Halftime_Buffalo 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 8-19 (C.Jones 5-11, Hardnett 3-4, Blocker 0-1, Adams 0-3), W. Michigan 11-28 (Norman 4-11, Maddox 3-7, Simms 2-4, Hubbard 1-1, Lobsinger 1-1, Hannah 0-1, Hastings 0-1, Monegro 0-2). Fouled Out_Wright, Monegro. Rebounds_Buffalo 39 (Hardnett 15), W. Michigan 26 (Maddox 6). Assists_Buffalo 15 (Foster 6), W. Michigan 17 (Norman, Maddox 5). Total Fouls_Buffalo 15, W. Michigan 21. A_2,007 (5,421).

