Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2

Buffalo 0 2 1 \u2014 3 Winnipeg 0 0 2 \u2014 2 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Buffalo, Power 3 (Thompson, Dahlin), 10:32. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 34 (Tuch, Skinner), 14:15. Third Period_3, Buffalo, Olofsson 23 (Skinner, Dahlin), 10:30 (pp). 4, Winnipeg, Schmidt 5 (Lowry, Wheeler), 15:14 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Dubois 22 (Wheeler, Scheifele), 19:17. Shots on Goal_Buffalo 14-14-8_36. Winnipeg 6-5-11_22. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3. Goalies_Buffalo, Comrie 5-8-0 (22 shots-19 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 23-14-1 (36-33). A_13,589 (15,321). T_2:23. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Trent Knorr.