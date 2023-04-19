Bucks make 25 3s, beat Heat 138-122 without Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 24 and the hot-shooting Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence while trouncing the Miami Heat 138-122 on Wednesday night, tying their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
The Bucks went 25 of 49 on 3-point attempts to tie the NBA record for 3-point baskets in a postseason game. Pat Connaughton, who didn't even play in Game 1, added a playoff career-high 22 points while going 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.