Brown 80, Cornell 66

Boothby 0-1 2-2 2, Hansen 2-7 0-0 5, Dolan 4-10 3-4 11, Gray 2-6 3-7 8, Manon 3-5 2-2 9, Ragland 2-7 3-4 8, N.Williams 6-9 0-0 14, Baldwin 0-1 0-0 0, Filien 0-1 2-2 2, Nix 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-4 0-0 0, Kiachian 2-3 1-2 5, Noard 0-3 0-0 0, Tsang Hinton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-58 16-23 66.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson