Brooklyn 122, Denver 120

Finney-Smith 5-8 0-0 15, Johnson 5-11 2-2 14, Claxton 8-9 4-4 20, Bridges 7-16 8-9 25, Dinwiddie 5-15 5-6 15, O'Neale 4-9 0-0 11, Noel 0-2 1-2 1, Harris 3-6 0-0 9, Curry 5-8 1-1 12. Totals 42-84 21-24 122.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships