Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104

Brown Jr. 4-8 1-2 11, Hachimura 6-13 3-6 16, Bryant 7-8 3-7 18, Beverley 1-8 2-2 5, Schroder 2-15 5-6 10, Gabriel 5-10 1-2 11, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Walker IV 4-9 3-3 13, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 1-2 3, Westbrook 5-15 4-7 17. Totals 35-89 23-37 104.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson