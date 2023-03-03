Brooklyn 115, Boston 105

Finney-Smith 6-15 0-0 17, Johnson 5-16 8-10 20, Claxton 1-4 0-0 2, Bridges 13-22 8-9 38, Dinwiddie 6-14 4-6 17, O'Neale 4-11 1-1 10, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, Curry 4-8 0-0 8, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 40-95 21-26 115.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships