Brooklyn 102, Charlotte 86

Hayward 6-13 0-0 12, Washington 3-11 0-0 8, Williams 5-8 0-0 10, Oubre Jr. 5-15 7-8 17, Rozier 5-17 3-4 16, Thor 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 1-2 0-0 3, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, McGowens 2-5 0-0 5, Smith Jr. 6-14 2-3 15. Totals 33-88 12-15 86.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships