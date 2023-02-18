Boston U. 77, Bucknell 61

Motta 1-6 1-2 4, Screen 4-7 3-7 11, Timmerman 5-8 3-4 13, Forrest 4-12 0-0 9, Rice 3-7 0-0 7, Edmonds 2-5 1-1 5, Bijiek 4-6 2-2 12, Fulton 0-2 0-0 0, Adoh 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-16 61.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson