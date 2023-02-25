Boston U. 59, Lehigh 56

Tan 0-2 0-2 0, Higgins 5-10 1-2 13, Knostman 0-1 3-4 3, Taylor 4-10 1-2 10, Whitney-Sidney 5-14 4-4 14, Parolin 2-2 5-6 9, Sinclair 2-8 0-0 5, Fenton 1-2 0-0 2, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 14-20 56.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships