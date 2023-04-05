Boston 97, Toronto 93

Anunoby 5-16 0-0 12, Siakam 10-17 8-8 28, Poeltl 5-8 0-2 10, Barnes 7-13 2-4 18, VanVleet 2-14 2-2 7, Achiuwa 7-11 1-1 16, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 13-17 93.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships