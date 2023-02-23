Boston 142, Indiana 138

Horford 3-4 0-0 7, Tatum 9-25 10-11 31, Williams III 4-6 0-0 8, J.Brown 11-24 5-7 30, Smart 5-11 4-5 15, Hauser 3-3 0-0 8, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 9-12 1-1 24, White 6-12 2-2 17. Totals 51-99 22-26 142.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships