Boston 129, Atlanta 121

Brown 12-22 4-5 31, Tatum 8-20 11-12 31, Horford 0-2 0-0 0, Smart 8-14 0-0 19, White 7-14 0-0 18, Hauser 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 4-5 5-6 13, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 1-2 14, Pritchard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-89 21-25 129.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships