Boston 127, Detroit 109

Bogdanovic 12-17 3-4 28, Stewart 5-8 0-0 14, Duren 1-3 0-0 2, Hayes 3-11 2-2 10, Ivey 7-13 2-4 17, Livers 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 5-9 1-2 11, Burks 2-7 2-2 7, Diallo 5-8 0-0 10, Joseph 3-6 0-0 8, Umude 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 43-84 12-16 109.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson