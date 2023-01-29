Boston 125, L.A. Lakers 121

Brown Jr. 1-7 0-0 2, James 15-30 5-6 41, Bryant 1-1 1-2 3, Beverley 5-10 1-2 15, Schroder 6-12 1-1 13, Hachimura 3-8 0-0 6, Davis 6-15 3-4 16, Walker IV 6-8 0-0 13, Westbrook 4-14 4-5 12. Totals 47-105 15-20 121.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson