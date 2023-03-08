Boston 115, Portland 93

Grant 5-12 0-0 13, Thybulle 1-6 0-0 2, Nurkic 2-6 1-4 5, Lillard 7-16 11-11 27, Reddish 3-8 3-3 10, Knox II 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 3, Watford 5-14 2-2 12, Eubanks 1-1 0-0 2, Little 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 0-2 4-4 4, Sharpe 4-8 1-3 12. Totals 30-82 22-27 93.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships