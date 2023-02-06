Boston 111, Detroit 95

Horford 1-6 0-0 3, Tatum 11-24 9-10 34, Williams III 7-9 1-2 15, Hauser 5-10 0-0 15, White 8-17 5-5 23, Griffin 0-0 0-2 0, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Brogdon 5-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 39-83 17-21 111.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson