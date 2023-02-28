Boise St. 66, San Diego St. 60

K.Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Mensah 1-3 0-0 2, Bradley 6-15 2-2 16, Butler 1-4 0-0 3, Trammell 2-9 2-3 7, Parrish 3-6 3-3 11, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, LeDee 3-7 2-3 8, Seiko 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-51 9-11 60.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships