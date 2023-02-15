Binghamton 86, NJIT 67

Osawe 2-9 4-4 8, de Graaf 1-5 0-2 2, Gray 2-3 3-5 7, Hess 9-16 2-2 23, Sullivan 3-12 0-0 6, Faison 3-4 4-6 10, Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Mason 2-7 1-3 5, Diakite 1-5 0-0 2, Nankin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 14-22 67.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson