Baylor 77, Kansas 73

Jackson 6-9 0-0 12, Franklin 5-13 2-2 13, Kersgieter 6-17 6-6 20, Mayberry 4-10 5-6 13, Prater 2-8 1-2 5, Telegdy 1-3 0-0 2, Strom 2-3 0-0 6, Eltayeb 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 27-64 14-16 73
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson