Baylor 71, Texas Tech 61

Ferrell 4-9 1-1 9, Gerlich 1-2 1-2 3, McKinney 2-7 2-2 7, Scott 3-9 1-2 7, Veitenheimer 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 3-8 0-2 6, Chevalier 0-1 0-0 0, Freelon 5-6 3-7 13, Maupin 0-1 0-0 0, Shavers 3-7 3-7 10, Ukkonen 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 23-55 13-25 61
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships