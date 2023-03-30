Atlanta-Washington Runs

Braves second. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shortstop, CJ Abrams to Dominic Smith. Michael Harris II singles to shallow center field. Travis d'Arnaud singles to right field. Michael Harris II to third. Orlando Arcia singles to shallow right field. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Michael Harris II scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Orlando Arcia to second. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Fielding error by CJ Abrams. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Austin Riley walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Orlando Arcia to third. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow infield. Austin Riley to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Orlando Arcia scores. Sean Murphy reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ozzie Albies out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 4 left on. Braves 3, Nationals 0.

Nationals second. Dominic Smith singles to shortstop. Keibert Ruiz doubles to left field. Dominic Smith to third. Alex Call out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Michael Harris II. Keibert Ruiz to third. Dominic Smith scores. Throwing error by Michael Harris II. Luis Garcia strikes out swinging. Victor Robles grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Matt Olson.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 3, Nationals 1.

Braves fourth. Matt Olson doubles to deep left center field. Austin Riley walks. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow left field. Austin Riley to second. Matt Olson to third. Sean Murphy grounds out to shortstop. Ozzie Albies out at second. Austin Riley to third. Matt Olson scores. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Dominic Smith.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 4, Nationals 1.

Nationals fifth. Victor Robles singles to shallow center field. CJ Abrams grounds out to first base to Matt Olson. Victor Robles to second. Lane Thomas grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Victor Robles to third. Joey Meneses singles to center field. Victor Robles scores. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to first base, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 4, Nationals 2.

Braves ninth. Sean Murphy pops out to shortstop to CJ Abrams. Sam Hilliard walks. Michael Harris II walks. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep left center field. Michael Harris II scores. Sam Hilliard scores. Orlando Arcia lines out to deep right field to Lane Thomas. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Throwing error by CJ Abrams. Ronald Acuna Jr. flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles.

3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Braves 7, Nationals 2.