Atlanta 7, Boston 5

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kilpatrick pr-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia rf-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dearden ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lugbauer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chang 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Turner dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo pr-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pearson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yoshida lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Harris II cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Refsnyder pr-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Denlinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Donlan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Duvall cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|d'Arnaud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Casas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martinez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kavadas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Workinger ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Koss pr-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quintero ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wong c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Conley ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diaz 3b-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Atlanta
|103
|110
|100
|—
|7
|Boston
|210
|010
|010
|—
|5