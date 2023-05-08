At this Westminster, King Charles is the spaniel sort

NEW YORK (AP) — At Westminster Abbey, Britain's King Charles III was crowned Saturday. At the Westminster Kennel Club dog show this week, a cavalier King Charles spaniel hopes to be as lucky.
The affectionate toy dogs are having a moment amid the monarchical fanfare. Over 100 King Charles spaniels marched in a parade in London Saturday to celebrate the coronation, some sporting miniature crowns, perhaps politely signaling to Pembroke Welsh corgis to move over after decades of attention as the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved pets.