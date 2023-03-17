Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Argentine Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
San Lorenzo 7 5 1 1 10 3 16
River Plate 7 5 0 2 12 5 15
Defensa y Justicia 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
Racing Club 8 4 2 2 11 7 14
Talleres 7 4 1 2 12 7 13
Lanus 7 4 1 2 10 6 13
Huracan 7 3 3 1 12 8 12
Boca Juniors 7 3 2 2 7 5 11
Newell's 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
Belgrano 7 3 2 2 4 6 11
Rosario Central 7 3 2 2 8 11 11
Instituto AC Cordoba 7 2 4 1 8 6 10
Argentinos 7 3 1 3 7 5 10
Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 8 7 9
Godoy Cruz 7 3 0 4 4 6 9
Sarmiento 7 2 2 3 10 9 8
Barracas Central 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
Tigre 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
CA Central Cordoba SE 7 2 2 3 4 6 8
Estudiantes 7 2 2 3 6 9 8
Independiente 7 1 4 2 5 7 7
CA Platense 7 1 4 2 10 13 7
Santa Fe 8 1 4 3 6 9 7
Banfield 7 1 3 3 3 6 6
Atletico Tucuman 7 1 3 3 4 9 6
Arsenal 7 1 2 4 5 10 5
Gimnasia 7 1 2 4 3 10 5
Colon 7 0 4 3 4 8 4

___

Friday, March 10

Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1

Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Saturday, March 11
San Lorenzo 4, Gimnasia 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Talleres 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Tigre 0

Belgrano 0, Lanus 0

Sunday, March 12

Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0

River Plate 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Estudiantes 2, Huracan 1

Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1

Banfield 1, Boca Juniors 0

Monday, March 13

Colon 1, Newell's 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1

Friday, March 17

Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3

Saturday, March 18

Arsenal vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Independiente vs. Colon, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 20

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.

Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.

