Sports

Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional
Friday's Matches

Rosario Central 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Huracan 4

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0

Estudiantes 1, Tigre 2

Talleres 0, Independiente 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, River Plate 2

Sunday's Matches

CA Platense 2, Newell's 2

Racing Club 0, Belgrano 0

Colon 1, Lanus 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Sarmiento 0

Boca Juniors 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central 0, Godoy Cruz 1

Banfield 0, Santa Fe 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Gimnasia 1

Friday's Matches

Newell's 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Tigre 2, Rosario Central 2

Saturday's Matches

Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5

Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1

Belgrano vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.

Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Independiente vs. CA Platense, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Belgrano, 7:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's, 3 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Rosario Central vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Banfield vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Argentinos, 5:15 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5:15 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.

