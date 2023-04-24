Analysis: NFL players aware of risks of betting on football

NFL players aren’t permitted to bet on football despite the league embracing gambling and capitalizing on a multibillion-dollar industry through partnerships with casinos and sportsbooks.
That’s one policy that can never change because it would destroy the sport’s credibility. Everyone knows the rules. It’s part of mandatory annual education and training sessions for rookies and all players, staff and officials. It’s also included in player manuals, and there are signs in every locker room reminding players and staff that no personnel may bet on NFL games.