American 61, Colgate 60

Moffatt 1-5 1-2 4, Records 5-10 0-0 10, Lynch-Daniels 4-10 2-2 13, Richardson 5-13 1-2 12, Smith 2-9 2-2 7, Woodward 3-4 2-2 8, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Thomson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-55 8-10 60.

AMERICAN (15-8)

O'Neil 2-4 0-0 5, Rogers 3-8 2-2 9, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Sprouse 2-3 2-3 8, Stephens 5-10 0-0 11, Smalls 8-13 0-0 17, Ballisager Webb 3-5 0-0 6, Donadio 1-2 0-0 2, Nelson 1-2 1-1 3, Knotek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 5-6 61.

Halftime_Colgate 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 6-16 (Lynch-Daniels 3-4, Smith 1-3, Moffatt 1-4, Richardson 1-4, Baker 0-1), American 6-13 (Sprouse 2-3, O'Neil 1-2, Rogers 1-2, Smalls 1-2, Stephens 1-2, Ball 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Rebounds_Colgate 25 (Lynch-Daniels 8), American 26 (Rogers 7). Assists_Colgate 13 (Richardson 6), American 11 (Stephens 4). Total Fouls_Colgate 10, American 9. A_1,414 (4,500).

