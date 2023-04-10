Alert: South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the Indiana Fever.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships