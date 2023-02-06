Alert: POLL ALERT: Purdue stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 despite loss, Marquette climbs to 10th; NC State in for 1st time since 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Purdue stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 despite loss, Marquette climbs to 10th; NC State in for 1st time since 2019.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson