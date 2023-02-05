Abilene Christian 87, Cal Baptist 71

Pleasant 2-5 1-2 7, Simmons 5-10 2-2 16, Cameron 5-5 4-5 15, Daniels 5-11 6-7 17, Dibba 5-9 0-0 10, Madden 3-5 9-9 17, Jackson 1-1 0-0 3, Steele 0-4 0-0 0, Bettiol 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 22-25 87.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson