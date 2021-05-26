Zeile, Alonso encourage vaccines as part of MLB efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball joined many of its clubs in coronavirus vaccination efforts, sending retired players Todd Zeile and Yonder Alonso to a New York City high school as part of an education push Wednesday.

“It's just giving awareness,” said Alonso, now a broadcaster for the MLB Network. “It’s giving these kids an opportunity giving these families an opportunity to decide what they would like to do in regards to getting vaccinated or not. I think it’s a small step to hopefully doing what’s right and keeping people healthy, not just the young kids, but obviously their parents or grandparents.”