Yu Darvish wins 13th, Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team.

The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over fading Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado.

Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit two solo homers to give him 24 for the season.

Darvish (13-7) gave up the three Diamondbacks home runs. He lasted six innings, allowing five hits.

San Diego closer Josh Hader earned his 31st save — and second with the Padres — with a scoreless ninth. Robert Suarez and Nick Martinez chipped in scoreless single-inning stints as well.

In addition to Profar’s homer in the second inning, the Padres got solo shots from Jake Cronenworth (3 for 3) and by Wil Myers (150th career homer).

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll — who made his MLB debut Aug. 29 — hit his first homer in the second inning, going back-to-back with Varsho.

Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry (3-4) allowed giving up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

San Diego’s Juan Soto was hit in the upper back/shoulder blade are in the third inning by Henry. Soto stayed down in a crouch in the batter’s box for about a minute before walking slowly to first base. He played defense in the fourth inning before being replaced in the top of the fifth inning. There was no announcement on Soto’s condition or if he was replaced because of injury from being hit by a pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: INF Brandon Drury (concussion) was hit on the cheek flap on Sept. 2 by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May. Drury was placed on the 7-Day IL on Sept. 5, retroactive to Sept. 3. Drury is eligible to return this Saturday for a rematch against the Dodgers. However, Padres manager Bob Melvin offered no indication of when Drury might be available, noting only that he’s been making incremental progress. ... RHP Pierce Johnson (right elbow tendinitis) is expected to return sometime in September. He landed on the 60-Day IL in late April and began a rehab sting in August. In his first six rehab appearances, Johnson posted a 1.50 ERA. He has yet to throw on back-to-back days, which is potentially the final step before his return.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: After an off day Thursday, RHP Zack Davies (2-3, 3.74) starts the opener of a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies.

Padres: After an off day Thursday, the Padres host a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.