Young beats buzzer, Aces top Storm 110-98 in OT in Game 3 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 6:27 p.m.
1 of9 Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) passes around Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Sue Bird begins an offensive run during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A Seattle Storm fan holds a "SUE" sign during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, left, grabs the ball away from Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, right, during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson/AP Show More Show Less
SEATTLE (AP) — Jackie Young sent the game in overtime with a buzzer-beating basket and then Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum hit big shots in the extra session to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 110-98 on Sunday to move within a victory of advancing to the WNBA Finals.
Las Vegas took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA playoff semifinal series after some wild final moments of regulation and a dominant performance in overtime.