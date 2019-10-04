Yanks' Wade, Voit, Maybin on ALDS roster; 12 Twins pitchers

NEW YORK (AP) — Versatile Tyler Wade was included on the New York Yankees AL Division Series roster while slumping first baseman Luke Voit made it over Mike Ford and Cameron Maybin was picked for outfield depth.

Minnesota included 12 pitches and three players who had been hurt of late: center fielder Max Kepler and infielders Luis Arráez and Ehire Adrianza.

Kepler started only two of the last 19 games because of a strained left shoulder muscle. Arráez sprained his right ankle last weekend, and Adrianza strained his right oblique muscle Sept. 12.

Voit struggled in return from sports hernia, ending season 0 for 12 and 1 for 33.

Ford hit .259 with 12 homers and 25 RBIs, including .379 with eight homers and 17 RBIs from Aug. 17 on. Wade, who can play outfield, second, shortstop and third, can pinch run or be a defensive replacement.

New York's 12 pitchers included lefty Tyler Lyons and righties Luis Cessa and Jonathan Loisiga. The team's pitching was weakened last month when reliever Dellin Betances tore an Achilles tendon in first appearance back from a lat injury that had sidelined him since spring training, and 18-game winner Domingo Germán was placed on administrative leave under baseball's domestic violence policy.