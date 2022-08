Mark J. Terrill/AP

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon got hit in his pitching arm by a line drive Tuesday night and left his start against the Los Angeles Angels after two innings.

Taillon was struck by a liner off the bat of Magneuris Sierra, who was then thrown out at first to end the inning after second baseman DJ LeMahieu fielded the ricochet.