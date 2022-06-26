Yankees' Judge walks off Astros for 2nd time in 4 days JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 6:24 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, left, tags out Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dubon (14) during a rundown in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes reacts on the mound against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Houston Astros shortstop Mauricio Dubon hits a double against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) celebrates with Jeremy Pena (3) after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena scores against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Umpire Mike Muchlinski, right, is attended to after being hit by a foul ball during the first inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) watches a home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge drove a three-run homer in the 10th inning for his second walk-off hit against the Astros in four days, and the New York Yankees recovered after nearly being no-hit for the second consecutive game to beat Houston 6-3 for a four-game split between the AL's top teams.
Giancarlo Stanton ended a historic hitless drought for New York with a one-out homer in the seventh inning, and DJ LeMahieu followed with a tying two-run drive in the eighth.