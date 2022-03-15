Yankees' Judge sidesteps vaccine question amid NYC mandate

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status Tuesday amid a requirement in New York City that requires every private sector employee be inoculated against the coronavirus.
“I’m still focused on just getting to the first game of spring training,” Judge said from the team's Florida training complex. “So I think we’ll cross that bridge after the time comes. But right now, so many things could change. So I’m not really too worried about that right now.”