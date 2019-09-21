Yankees' Boone ejected by West over balls and strikes

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by crew chief Joe West in the first inning of New York's game against Toronto for arguing balls and strikes.

Boone yelled from the dugout Saturday at plate umpire Jeremie Rehak after Giancarlo Stanton struck out looking against Blue Jays starter T.J. Zeuch to end the inning. West tossed Boone from third base, and Rehak — a recent call-up from Triple-A — ejected Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames.

Stanton watched three called strikes near the bottom of the strike zone and then exchanged words near home plate with Rehak. As Stanton walked off, Boone shouted profanities from the dugout, prompting his ejection. He then came out and argued with West near third base during the inning break.

The ejection was Boone's fifth of the season. He memorably called his players "savages" during a tirade aimed at rookie umpire Brennan Miller in July. He wasn't as lively jawing with West on Saturday.

The Yankees already were peeved with West over his strike zone Friday night, when Brett Gardner argued animatedly after a called strike in the ninth. There were no ejections Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports