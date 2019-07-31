https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Yankees-7-Diamondbacks-5-14271132.php
Yankees 7, Diamondbacks 5
|Arizona
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Flores 2b-1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Wlker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Maybin rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Marte ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|A.Avila c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|Arizona
|000
|030
|002—5
|New York
|020
|000
|23x—7
E_A.Hicks (1). LOB_Arizona 10, New York 4. 2B_D.Peralta (25), Locastro (8), Torres (18), Urshela (24), Tauchman (13). HR_Locastro (1), Tauchman (7), Romine (4). SF_Lamb (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Greinke
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Y.Lopez H,17
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chafin
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hirano L,3-5 BS,3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|McFarland
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|New York
|Tanaka
|4
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|C.Green
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino W,4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Britton H,20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cortes Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Chapman S,27-32
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Hirano pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Cortes Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:43. A_43,979 (47,309).
