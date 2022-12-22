Yale 76, Monmouth (NJ) 44

Jarvis 7-10 2-2 16, Kelly 4-7 5-7 13, Mahoney 2-6 0-0 5, Mbeng 1-3 0-0 3, Poulakidas 4-9 1-1 11, Gharram 3-7 0-2 7, Feinberg 0-5 0-0 0, Molloy 1-4 5-6 8, Basa-Ama 2-3 0-0 4, Rice 1-1 0-0 2, Wolf 1-2 0-0 2, Buyukhanli 1-2 0-0 2, Kolaja 1-1 0-0 3, Townsend 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 13-18 76.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies