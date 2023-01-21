Yale 70, Penn 63

Spinoso 4-10 3-6 11, Martz 2-6 1-2 5, Dingle 10-17 1-1 27, Monroe 2-3 0-0 4, Slajchert 3-9 0-0 7, Charles 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 2-2 0-0 6, Lorca-Lloyd 0-1 0-0 0, Laczkowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 5-9 63.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships