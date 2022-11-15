Xavier 78, Fairfield 65

Cook 8-11 3-3 19, Jeanne-Rose 1-3 5-6 7, Willis 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 5-10 1-2 14, Long 3-13 1-1 8, Johns 1-7 0-0 3, Crisler 3-11 0-0 8, Leach 0-3 4-4 4, Maidoh 1-1 0-1 2, Mullally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 14-17 65.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute