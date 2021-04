OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Daniel Wright stiff-armed his way around left end and managed to graze the ball past the pylon to score the winning touchdown on a 6-yard carry, lifting Weber State to a 20-15 victory over Idaho State on Saturday to nail down the Big Sky Conference championship with it's automatic berth into the post-season.

Marque Collins sealed the win, and an undefeated season, when he intercepted Ty Vander Waal near midfield with 66 seconds remaining.