World leaders: Who's coming, who isn't to Beijing Olympics Feb. 3, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 10:25 p.m.
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall for talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019. Russia's athletes will be competing under a neutral flag, but the presence of Putin, an enthusiastic skier and hockey player, will reinforce that they are the Russian national team in all but name and soothe wounded national pride.
FILE- Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks to the media after casting his ballot for a referendum on constitutional changes, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The presence of Serbia's increasingly autocratic President at Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing Games points to his cultivation of Chinese investment, particularly huge loans for highways and factories in deals the opposition has described as shady. Vucic called Xi his "brother" for supplying Serbia with respirators and vaccines at a time when frictions are growing with the West.
Presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez addresses supporters outside the "Frente de Todos" party headquarters after primary elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Argentina's President Fernandez will be in Beijing for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games as his country seeks to boost trade and investment with China, particularly in the energy sector.
FILE- Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Egypt is also among those whose governments have boosted ties with Beijing, as el-Sissi seeks to move away from Western leaders who have concerns over his human rights record.
FILE- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Guterres will also attend, telling the AP that he saw the Games as a chance for people to come together with a "message of solidarity."
FILE- Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso speaks at a signing ceremony that expands the Galapagos Maritime Reserve by 60,000 square kilometers, aboard the Sierra Negra research vessel in Puerto Ayora, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Lasso, who is seeking to renegotiate the country's $4.6 billion debt to China, will be in Beijing for the ceremony.
File- President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. In announcing the U.S. diplomatic boycott to the Beijing Games in December, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the Biden administration will fully support U.S. athletes competing at the Games but won't dispatch diplomats or officials to attend. Psaki said the U.S. has a "fundamental commitment to promoting human rights" and that it "will not be contributing to the fanfare of the Games."
FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gestures as he makes a statement at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 1, 2021. Morrison said the move was "in Australia's national interest."
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S., Britain and a handful of others aren’t sending dignitaries to the Beijing Winter Games as part of a diplomatic boycott, but the Chinese capital is still attracting an array of world leaders for Friday’s opening ceremony.
A look at who is attending, who is staying away and why: