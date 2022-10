LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge passed for 315 yards and five touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette never trailed in the Ragin' Cajuns' 38-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday night.

Dontae Fleming had six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns and Jacob Bernard added 97 yards receiving and a TD on five catches for Louisiana (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt).