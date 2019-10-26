Woods shoots 64 to take two-stroke lead at Zozo Championship

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Tiger Woods shot a second straight 6-under 64 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the rain-hit Zozo Championship.

Teeing off in front of empty stands, Woods picked up where he left off after a 64 in Thursday's opening round with a birdie on the first hole, one of seven on the day that gave him a 36-hole total of 12-under 128, two shots ahead of Gary Woodland.

Woods took the lead on the par-4 17 when his approach shot landed a foot from the hole and he made the easy birdie putt. His only bogey came on the par-4 second hole.

Organizers of the PGA Tour's first tournament in Japan took the unusual step of closing the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club course to spectators for Saturday's second round over safety concerns.

Torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides Friday in towns east of Tokyo, leaving at least nine people dead and expanding damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.

Woodland, who shared the lead with Woods after the first round, had five birdies including three straight from the par-3 16th.

