Wisdom sets Cubs rookie record with 27th HR, beat Brewers STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Sep. 19, 2021
1 of21 Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Chicago Cubs starter Keegan Thompson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Chicago Cubs' David Bote tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich after being caught in a rundown during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. loses his helmet as he scores from first on a double by Kolten Wong during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Chicago Cubs starter Keegan Thompson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Chicago Cubs' Trayce Thompson is congratulated by Rafael Ortega after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar reacts after hitting an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer tags out Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega after being caught in a rundown during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris (33) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar rhits an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel reacts after hitting an RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Patrick Wisdom set a Cubs rookie record with his 27th homer, hitting a three-run drive that capped a five-run comeback in the eighth inning and sent Chicago over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Sunday.
The Brewers' ninth-inning rally fell short and the magic number for wrapping up their first NL Central title since 2018 remained at three. Milwaukee clinched its fourth consecutive playoff berth Saturday.