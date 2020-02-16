Winthrop survives Presbyterian to stay atop Big South

Recommended Video:

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Josh Ferguson scored 17 points with six rebounds and Winthrop beat Presbyterian 89-88 on Saturday.

The Eagles (19-9, 13-2) remain atop the Big South standings with a half-game lead over Radford (17-9, 12-2).

Micheal Anumba made 1 of 2 foul shots to give Winthrop an 89-85 lead. Kody Shubert missed a free throw for the Blue Hose with eight seconds to go. He intentionally missed the second, the ball was rebounded by Presbyterian's CJ Melton who threw it out to Shubert who buried a 3 with four seconds left. Hunter Hale then missed two free throws but Presbyterian didn't have enough time for a shot attempt.

Hale's 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go broke a tie at 85. JC Younger buried a 3 with 51 seconds left to knot the score at 85.

Hale and Chase Claxton each scored 14 for Winthrop.

Chris Martin scored a career-high 26 points for the Blue Hose (9-18, 6-8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com