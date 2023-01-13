Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 13, 2023 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 81 Kyle Connor 42 21 31 52 10 6 4 0 8 141 .149 F 80 Pierre-Luc Dubois 42 19 29 48 8 40 7 0 1 112 .170 D 44 Josh Morrissey 42 8 39 47 11 25 1 0 4 71 .113 F 55 Mark Scheifele 42 24 12 36 -3 33 9 0 3 111 .216 F 26 Blake Wheeler 33 9 18 27 1 26 5 0 4 70 .129 F 17 Adam Lowry 42 7 16 23 4 17 0 2 0 68 .103 F 91 Cole Perfetti 37 6 16 22 7 16 0 0 0 70 .086 D 4 Neal Pionk 42 7 12 19 -7 21 1 0 1 70 .100 F 89 Sam Gagner 39 8 6 14 -3 8 1 0 2 68 .118 D 5 Brenden Dillon 42 1 12 13 4 52 0 0 0 54 .019 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 38 2 10 12 9 20 0 1 0 45 .044 F 36 Morgan Barron 31 5 6 11 2 8 0 1 1 53 .094 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 6 2 8 10 1 2 0 0 0 17 .118 F 71 Axel Jonsson-Fjallby 37 3 6 9 -3 4 0 0 2 43 .070 D 54 Dylan Samberg 33 2 6 8 5 12 0 0 0 29 .069 D 88 Nate Schmidt 33 4 4 8 9 2 2 0 0 42 .095 F 22 Mason Appleton 14 1 5 6 1 6 0 0 0 23 .043 F 8 Saku Maenalanen 26 4 2 6 4 8 0 0 0 30 .133 F 0 Mikey Eyssimont 19 1 4 5 5 7 0 0 0 26 .038 F 19 David Gustafsson 38 0 5 5 0 6 0 0 0 36 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 22 3 2 5 4 12 0 0 0 18 .167 F 28 Kevin Stenlund 14 2 2 4 0 2 0 0 0 19 .105 F 20 Karson Kuhlman 13 1 2 3 1 6 0 0 0 14 .071 D 77 Kyle Capobianco 8 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 1 4 .250 D 14 Ville Heinola 8 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 4 .000 F 87 Kristian Reichel 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 7 0 1 1 0 6 0 0 0 5 .000 F 21 Dominic Toninato 4 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 42 141 257 398 71 357 30 4 27 1249 .113 OPPONENT TOTALS 42 112 198 310 -82 345 20 2 15 1318 .085 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 32 1918 2.41 21 10 1 3 77 1027 0.925 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 10 589 2.75 6 4 0 0 27 283 0.905 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 42 2534 2.48 27 14 1 3 104 1310 .915 141 257 357 OPPONENT TOTALS 42 2534 3.14 15 20 7 1 132 1240 .887 112 198 345